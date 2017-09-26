Jesse Williams Coughs Up Huge Spousal, Child Support Payment

Jesse Williams Coughs Up Huge Spousal, Child Support

Jesse Williams is opening his wallet wide for his estranged wife, to the tune of $160,000.

Jesse's estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, just filed legal docs which disclose a temporary settlement, in which Jesse agrees to give her $100k for spousal and child support and $60k to cover her lawyer's fees and other costs.

He has to pay her in 3 installments from his first 3 "Grey's Anatomy" paychecks.

This doesn't mean things are copacetic with their divorce, which has been super nasty, but it's one battle ground where they've stopped fighting.