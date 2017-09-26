Jesse Williams Coughs Up Huge Spousal, Child Support Payment

EXCLUSIVE
Jesse Williams is opening his wallet wide for his estranged wife, to the tune of $160,000.
Jesse's estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, just filed legal docs which disclose a temporary settlement, in which Jesse agrees to give her $100k for spousal and child support and $60k to cover her lawyer's fees and other costs.
He has to pay her in 3 installments from his first 3 "Grey's Anatomy" paychecks.
This doesn't mean things are copacetic with their divorce, which has been super nasty, but it's one battle ground where they've stopped fighting.