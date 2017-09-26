TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Ric Flair I Banged 10,000 Women ... Give Or Take

9/26/2017 10:30 AM PDT

Ric Flair: I Banged 10,000 Women ... Give Or Take

Breaking News

Ric Flair is half the man Wilt Chamberlain claimed to be -- admitting he's slept with roughly 10,000 women during his storied wrestling career.  

Nature Boy reportedly confessed about his 5-figure conquest while shooting a "30 for 30" special for ESPN -- a special that's set to air in November. 

But apparently Naitch, who's famously referred to his penis as "Space Mountain" for years while asking women if they want a ride ... is now embarrassed about his sex life. 

"I wish I hadn't said that because of my grandkids," Flair told People ... insisting, "I only love one now" -- a reference to his fiancee, Wendy Barlow

FYI, Flair is 68 years old -- so if he started banging at 15 ... we're talking an average of 188 women per year (or 3.6 women per week). 

Chamberlain claimed to have slept with 20,000 women

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web