Young Dolph Rushed to Hospital After Getting Shot in Hollywood

Young Dolph Shot in Hollywood ... Rushed to Hospital

Exclusive Details

Young Dolph was just shot in Hollywood and is being rushed to a local hospital.

Law enforcement sources tell us the rapper was just outside The Shoe Palace at the famous Hollywood and Highland intersection when he was hit ... officers were nearby and responded immediately.

At this time, no arrests have been made and it's unclear how many people may have opened fire.

We're told he suffered multiple gunshot wounds but his injuries appear to be non-life threatening at this time.

Story developing ...