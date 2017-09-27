NFL's Chris Johnson Gets Tupac Cleats, Picture Me Rollin!!!

EXCLUSIVE
TUPAC LIVES ... on Chris Johnson's new cleats.
The AZ Cardinals running back got some custom "Juice" cleats -- inspired by the 1992 flick ... featuring images of Pac, Omar Epps and the other two guys on the movie poster.
We spoke with the genius behind the shoes -- Desmond "Skilz" Jones -- who says CJ2k plans to rock the cleats before and during Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Skilz says Johnson hit him up and specifically asked for the movie-inspired paint job ... and it took him 10 HOURS to create the final product.
Pretty sweet, right?