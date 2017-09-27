NFL's Chris Johnson Gets 2pac Cleats Picture Me Rollin!

NFL's Chris Johnson Gets Tupac Cleats, Picture Me Rollin!!!

TUPAC LIVES ... on Chris Johnson's new cleats.

The AZ Cardinals running back got some custom "Juice" cleats -- inspired by the 1992 flick ... featuring images of Pac, Omar Epps and the other two guys on the movie poster.

We spoke with the genius behind the shoes -- Desmond "Skilz" Jones -- who says CJ2k plans to rock the cleats before and during Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Skilz says Johnson hit him up and specifically asked for the movie-inspired paint job ... and it took him 10 HOURS to create the final product.

Pretty sweet, right?