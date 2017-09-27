GameOva Reedy It Blows Not Getting Credit #ForTheD*** Challenge

Rapper GameOva Reedy Says It Blows Not Getting Credit for the D*** Challenge

GameOva Reedy loves seeing huge hip-hop celebs doing their own versions of her d**k-inspired freestyle, but thinks she's getting stiffed when it comes to getting credit for the viral craze.

Cardi B, Erykah Badu and Tiffany Haddish have all hopped on the #ForTheD challenge this week -- listing off things they'd do to get some D. Think Ice Bucket Challenge, but funnier with more penis references.

The hashtag was inspired by Reedy's track "FreeStyle" ... which has more than a million views online. While she's flattered by all the famous D riders, she admitted the anonymity's eating away at her.

Not to worry, she got a lot off her chest. Just like Cardi, Erykah and Tiff ...