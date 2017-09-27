TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Lil Wayne Signs Champion Boxer To Young Money Sports

9/27/2017 12:35 AM PDT

Lil Wayne Signs Champion Boxer To Young Money Sports

EXCLUSIVE

Lil Wayne's got another one ... not a rap hit ... but another huge athlete for his Young Money APAA Sports & Entertainment Agency, this time signing a champion boxer to the team ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Wayne's new kid ain't some no-name prospect, its Erickson Lubin who's 18-0 and about to fight for the super welterweight championship of the world.

Lubin is fighting champion Jermell Charlo at the Barclays Center on October 14 and recently struck a pose with Young Money president Mack Maine, the guy responsible for bringing him to the team.

This is a huge move into boxing for Young Money, Lubin is a budding superstar and if he beats Charlo -- who's undefeated, too -- could be in line for some HUGE money fights.

Keep your hands up, kid.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web