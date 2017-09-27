Lil Wayne Signs Champion Boxer To Young Money Sports

EXCLUSIVE
Lil Wayne's got another one ... not a rap hit ... but another huge athlete for his Young Money APAA Sports & Entertainment Agency, this time signing a champion boxer to the team ... TMZ Sports has learned.
Wayne's new kid ain't some no-name prospect, its Erickson Lubin who's 18-0 and about to fight for the super welterweight championship of the world.
Lubin is fighting champion Jermell Charlo at the Barclays Center on October 14 and recently struck a pose with Young Money president Mack Maine, the guy responsible for bringing him to the team.
This is a huge move into boxing for Young Money, Lubin is a budding superstar and if he beats Charlo -- who's undefeated, too -- could be in line for some HUGE money fights.
Keep your hands up, kid.