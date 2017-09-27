Scott Disick & Sofia Richie On the Same Page When It Comes to Paparazzi

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have something in common with Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian -- silence.
We got the new couple Tuesday at The Commons at Calabasas and asked them about the huge baby news TMZ broke -- about Khloe and Tristan Thompson, and Kylie and Travis Scott. No, we don't THINK Scott and Sofia are in the same way ... but their response to Kardashian baby questions is very similar to their answers about their relationship.
Our guy even pivoted -- digging about Scott and Sofia's recent celebration down in Miami.
What IS very clear from this clip -- they're in agreement on how to handle paps, and Scott's got a sick ride!