Stephen Jackson: If The NCAA Wants to Pay Its Players, Let 'Em

Hey, NCAA -- here's a simple solution to all your corruption problems ... PAY YOUR DAMN PLAYERS -- so says former NBA star Stephen Jackson.

Stack wasn't too in the know on college basketball's recruiting scandal when we got him at LAX ... but he told TMZ Sports he was 100% behind the idea of NCAA hoops stars makin' bank.

"If you can go to war at 18 and kill yourself, why you can't get paid for basketball?"

S-Jax thanks the lord he didn't have to be a broke college athlete ... even though it took him years to make the NBA outta high school.