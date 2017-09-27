Tiffany Haddish Says Kevin Hart's Cheating Scandal Won't Come Up On Their Movie Set

EXCLUSIVE
Tiffany Haddish is all for giving her co-star, Kevin Hart, a pass on his cheating/extortion scandal because that's HIS deal -- while HER deal is ... let's just be funny, bro.
Tiffany, who's currently shooting a new comedy with Kevin called "Night School" ... was at LAX when we asked her about his situation, and whether it's a distraction on set. Based on her quick response ... it's a non-issue when they're working together.
She also says Kevin ain't special -- lots of guys get extorted. Just for, ummm ... different things.
Oh, and for the record ... Kevin's sex tape partner, Montia Sabbag, denies any involvement in the extortion plot.