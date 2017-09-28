Julia Louis-Dreyfus I Have Breast Cancer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has Breast Cancer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus says she has breast cancer ... and the "Veep" star took a shot at President Trump and Congress while announcing her diagnosis.

Julia just posted, "1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one."

She added, "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union."

56-year-old Julia does not say anything about what stage she's in, or if doctors caught it early.

She did however take a shot at the battle over health care, saying not all women are in the position she is, "so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."