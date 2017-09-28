WWE's Torrie Wilson: Hefner Was a Genius, Playboy Changed My Life!

WWE's Torrie Wilson: Hef Was a Genius Playboy Changed My Life!

Ex-WWE superstar Torrie Wilson is celebrating Hugh Hefner's life -- telling TMZ Sports she's incredibly grateful for everything Hef and Playboy did for her career.

Wilson famously graced the cover of Playboy twice -- once in 2003 and again in 2004 -- and says the magazine took her already booming career to the next level.

But her favorite Playboy memories? It's all about the mansion ... telling the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show she'll always remember the crazy parties at Hef's place.

"I'm so glad that I have those stories for the rest of my life."

