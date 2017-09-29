Colin Kaepernick Channels Tupac 'Me Against the World'

Colin Kaepernick Channels Tupac, 'Me Against the World'

Breaking News

Colin Kaepernick took it all the way back to 1995 this week ... surfacing in Manhattan with a Tupac shirt that reads, "Me Against the World."

The song essentially encapsulates the message Kaepernick is trying to send. As a reminder, here are some of the lyrics ...

"When will I finally get to rest through this oppression? They punish the people that's askin' questions."

And this one ...

"Dreamin' of riches, in a position of makin' a difference. Politicians are hypocrites, they don't wanna listen."

Kaepernick hasn't sat down for an interview with anyone since his national anthem demonstration began last season. But he's been spotted out in NYC twice this week. Something coming?