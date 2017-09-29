Luke Bryan Announces He and Lionel Richie Are Joining 'American Idol'

Breaking News
Luke Bryan just made official what we told you about early Friday morning -- he and Lionel Richie are joining Katy Perry as judges #2 and 3 on "American Idol."
The country star made the announcement in a video he posted on Twitter just moments ago and hours after TMZ first reported the pending news.
Luke -- all the way from Hayfield, Kansas -- said he's excited to join "the beautiful Ms. Katy Perry and my hero Lionel Richie and my fellow Georgia boy, Ryan Seacrest."
As we reported ... signing all 3 judges didn't come cheap.
TWO new judges are crashing the #AmericanIdol party! Say HELLO to @LionelRichie and @LukeBryanOnline! pic.twitter.com/MzjsuVyVpY— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) September 29, 2017