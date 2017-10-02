Louisville to Rick Pitino FBI Evidence Points to You

Louisville to Rick Pitino: FBI Evidence Points to You

The interim president of the University of Louisville told Rick Pitino the school believes FBI documents incriminate him and his coaching staff in an NCAA bribery/recruiting scandal.

Despite the fact neither Pitino nor any member of his staff was mentioned by name in the FBI charging documents, Gregory Postel sent Pitino a letter on Sept. 27 saying the investigation clearly points to him.

"The information provided by the Office of the U.S. Attorney ... is disturbing and unprecedented in its allegations of willful misconduct, violations of NCAA Bylaws, and dishonesty, and serve to severely damage the reputation of the University of Louisville."

"The allegations contained in the complaint ... insinuate a scheme of fraud and malfeasance in the recruitment of student-athletes involving you and multiple members of your coaching staff in violation of federal law and NCAA Division I Bylaws."

FYI, the FBI alleges a high-profile Adidas exec teamed up with a D1 basketball coach to funnel more huge payments to high school players in an effort to get them into Adidas sponsored D1 basketball programs. The University clearly believes the coach referenced in the documents is Pitino.

Postel told Pitino he would be placed on unpaid administrative leave -- but would be given the opportunity to defend himself before a final decision is made on termination.

Postel told Pitino would know his fate no later than April 30, 2018.

As for Pitino, he has lawyered up -- insists he's innocent -- and insinuated he's ready to sue the school for wrongful termination if need be.

Pitino has a lot on the line -- the remainder of his contract is reportedly worth around $40 mil.