Mike Tyson, Kid Rock Pony Up $$$ For Vegas Shooting Victims Fund

Mike Tyson, Kid Rock Pony Up Big $$$ For Vegas Shooting Victims Fund

Mike Tyson, Kid Rock, The Chainsmiokers ... just some of the big names digging into their pockets to help the victims of the horrific Las Vegas shooting.

After the Oakland Raiders donated $50,000 to the Las Vegas Victims' Fund -- a GoFundMe page set up by Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak -- several huge stars kicked in with $10,000 donations including Florida Georgia Line.

Shelley Adelson, daughter of casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, also kicked in $10k.

We've also confirmed L.A. Rams pro bowl tackle Andrew Whitworth ponied up $25,000 to the fund.

Hoda Kotb has also added $1,000.

According to the GoFundMe page, the money raised "will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting​."