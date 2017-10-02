O.J. Simpson's Daughter Home Cooking, Prison-Release Dinner for Pops?

O.J. Simpson Home Cooking? Daughter Stocking Up

O.J. Simpson could be eating home cooked meals again -- if his daughter's grocery store run in Vegas is any indication.

O.J.'s oldest daughter, Arnelle Simpson, was coming out of a Trader Joe's Monday with a cart full of goodies, and photogs asked if she was whipping up dinner for dad.

It's unclear if he's staying with her, but it would make sense for them to break bread. Simpson told the Nevada Parole officials he planned to stay in the area for now.

As for what's on the menu? Can't imagine he's picky after 9 years of prison grub, but looks like he'll have some cantaloupe on the side