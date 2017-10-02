Tom Petty Found Unconscious in Full Cardiac Arrest

EXCLUSIVE

Tom Petty was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after he was found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest ... law enforcement sources tell TMZ.

EMTs rushed to his Malibu home and were able to get a pulse. He was rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and our sources say he was put on life support.

Petty's condition is unknown but was critical from the moment he was found.

Petty, who became famous with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in 1978 with "Breakdown", is 66.

We've been in touch with numerous people from Petty's camp and they are clearly upset but not talking.

Petty just wrapped a huge tour, ending at the Hollywood Bowl late last Monday.

Story developing