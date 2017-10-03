Las Vegas Shooter's Hotel Room, Strewn with Bullets and Rifles

Las Vegas Shooter Inside Hotel Room ... Strewn with Ammo, Rifles



The Mandalay Bay hotel room where the Las Vegas shooter opened fire was littered with bullets and his arsenal of high-powered weapons.

Video, obtained by TMZ, shows one rifle, still on a bipod, just inside the demolished door to the suite. You can see the damage left after police blew up the door to get to Stephen Paddock ... who had already killed himself by that point.

Photos obtained by Boston25 news showed even more weapons and ammo scattered on the floor.

All told, police say Paddock had 23 firearms in the hotel room -- plus 19 more guns, explosives and several thousand rounds of ammo in his Mesquite, Nevada home.