Montia Sabbag Says Investigators View Her as Victim in Kevin Hart Extortion Case

Montia Sabbag spent 2 hours with law enforcement Monday and she fielded a slew of questions about who may have secretly recorded her sexual liaison with Kevin Hart and then tried extorting him.

We were at Lisa Bloom's law office Monday morning when 2 investigators from the L.A. County District Attorney's office showed up to interview Sabbag.

Bloom says the investigators did not treat Sabbag as a suspect in the 2-hour meeting. We're told they all went over details of the August 19 weekend in great detail.

We're told Sabbag offered her theory on who may have secretly recorded her and Kevin in his hotel room, but it's just a theory.

Sabbag, we're told, answered all of the investigators' questions.