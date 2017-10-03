NBA's Morris Twins Found Not Guilty In Basketball Attack

NBA's Morris Twins Not Guilty In Basketball Attack

NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris have just been found not guilty of beating a man to a bloody pulp after a 2015 youth basketball game.

Both Marcus (who plays for the Boston Celtics) and Markieff (who plays for the Washington Wizards) appeared in an Arizona courtroom on Tuesday where they were acquitted on aggravated assault charges.

As we previously reported, the brothers were accused of joining 3 others guys in a brutal beatdown of Erik Hood, a former acquaintance ... after Hood allegedly sent inappropriate texts to the mother of the twins.

The jury began deliberating Monday afternoon and had a verdict on Tuesday. It's huge for the Morris brothers considering they were facing possible prison time if convicted.