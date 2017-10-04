Boomer Esiason Signs On for 'Kitten Bowl V' ... Meow

Good news America ... Boomer Esiason is coming back for another Kitten Bowl!

The Hallmark Channel announced the former Cincinnati Bengals QB will return to call the play-by-play on Feb. 4 as several rescued cats vie for the "national championship of feline football."

Beth Stern -- Howard Stern's wife -- will host the show with correspondents Dean Cain and Alison Sweeney.

In all seriousness, organizers say the 2018 Kitten Bowl "features countless displaced kittens rescued from the country’s most recent natural disasters" ... and will help them find homes.