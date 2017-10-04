O.J. Simpson Staying In Massive Vegas Home ... On Golf Course

Exclusive Details

O.J. Simpson is living LARGE -- he's currently staying in a palatial 5,000 square foot home in a private Las Vegas gated community ... right next to a golf course.

We're told the owner of the home is Simpson's longtime friend -- a person who even testified for O.J. in the Vegas robbery trial.

The home is 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths -- and includes a pool, hot tub and a private putting green area. It's roughly 20 minutes from the Vegas strip.

We're told Simpson has been hanging out at the house and laying low so far. His daughter, Arnelle, was spotted out on a grocery run at a nearby Trader Joe's earlier this week.