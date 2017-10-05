Golf Legend Gary Player: Hell Yeah I'd Golf With O.J. Simpson ... And Trump!

Golf Legend Gary Player Hell Yeah I'd Golf With O.J. ... And Trump!

O.J. Simpson has served his time and has every right to be out on a golf course, so says PGA legend Gary Player who says he'd definitely play 18 with The Juice.

"He served his term," Player told us at LAX ... "When a man has served his term, he must be forgiven. He must go ahead now and live his life."

The 81-year-old hall of famer also doesn't understand why people have been blowing off golf outings with President Donald Trump ... saying golf should NOT be about political views.

That said ... there is one guy Player says he wouldn't invite out to the links. Wait'll you see where Gary draws the line.