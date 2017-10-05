TMZ

NFL Network to Cam Newton: Women Run This Bitch!

10/5/2017 7:37 AM PDT

Still think it's funny when women talk about football? Last we checked, there were several women in big-time positions at the NFL Network ... running one of the biggest football shows on the air.

Check out this photo of "NFL Total Access" host Lindsay Rhodes posing for a photo with some of the people behind the scenes ... right after Cam Newton's offensive comments to a female reporter.

"Just finished today's @NFLTotalAccess- for which the producer, sr producer, sr coordinating producer & segment producer were women. #funny."

As for Cam, still no apology.

