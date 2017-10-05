'Wonder Woman' Director Hey, Cam Newton ... Get With the Times, Bro

'Wonder Woman' Director to Cam Newton: Get with the Times, Bro

"Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins says Cam Newton has two choices -- he can either get used to a world where women know football, or get left behind with the rest of the cavemen.

We got Patty out at Craig's and asked her what she thought of Newton sticking his foot in his mouth, telling a female reporter it was "funny" she was asking him about route running.

Cam's in the hot seat for the comments, and Patty told our guy it's probably best he rethink things.

"I think it's a changing world. It takes people time to get used to the fact that so many things like that have changed."

But she saved her most important words for last.

"Everybody has to catch up or get left behind."

