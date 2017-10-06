Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan Strike Settlement in Restraining Order Case

Audrina Patridge Agreement Reached with Estranged Hubby In Restraining Order Case

Audrina Patridge has struck a deal -- for now -- with Corey Bohan ..... in terms of how they will be interacting between themselves and with their 1-year-old daughter.

The estranged couple was in an Orange County courthouse Friday ... and they announced they settled their beef that caused Audrina to run to court last month and get a temporary restraining order that prohibited Corey from contacting her or her parents.

We broke the story ... Audrina filed for divorce and got a restraining order against Corey, claiming he harassed and shoved her while she was holding Kirra. The D.A.'s office chose not to prosecute Bohan for domestic battery.