'Stranger Things' Star Here's How to Be Me for Halloween ...

'Stranger Things' Star Caleb McLaughlin's Tips to Be Him for Halloween

EXCLUSIVE

Way before Caleb McLaughlin's "Stranger Things" character become a hot Halloween ﻿costume ... Caleb was slaying chicks with his Halloween swagger.

No doubt the kiddos from the hit Netflix show will be a popular costume idea this year, especially because season 2 drops around that time. So, when we got 15-year-old Caleb -- who plays Lucas -- we asked his fave costume of all.

Let's just say Caleb's Halloween game's been strong since he was a real young tyke!

If this inspires you to be more like Lucas -- Caleb broke down the 3 things you'll need to pull it off.