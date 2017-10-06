'Stranger Things' Star Here's How to Be Me for Halloween ...

10/6/2017 12:50 AM PDT

'Stranger Things' Star Caleb McLaughlin's Tips to Be Him for Halloween

EXCLUSIVE

Way before Caleb McLaughlin's "Stranger Things" character become a hot Halloween ﻿costume ... Caleb was slaying chicks with his Halloween swagger.

No doubt the kiddos from the hit Netflix show will be a popular costume idea this year, especially because season 2 drops around that time. So, when we got 15-year-old Caleb -- who plays Lucas -- we asked his fave costume of all.

Let's just say Caleb's Halloween game's been strong since he was a real young tyke!

If this inspires you to be more like Lucas -- Caleb broke down the 3 things you'll need to pull it off.