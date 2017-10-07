Troy Aikman's Game-Worn Super Bowl Jersey Could Fetch $100K!!

Troy Aikman Super Bowl Jersey Hits Auction Block ... Could Fetch $100K!!

Start saving up, Cowboys fans ... 'cause Troy Aikman's GAME-WORN Super Bowl XXVII jersey is hitting the auction block ... and it ain't gonna come cheap!!

Aikman's threads -- which he wore during his 4-touchdown MVP performance against the Buffalo Bills -- have remained in original condition (unwashed) since the 1993 game.

If that ain't enough to make you reach for your wallet ... O.J. Simpson did the coin toss, and Michael Jackson performed at halftime.

A rep for Grey Flannel Auctions tells TMZ Sports ... the bidding will start at $5,000, but the final price could end up being more than $100K!!

So yeah, you shoulda started saving like ... 10 years ago.

Bidding starts at the beginning of November.