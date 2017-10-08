Terrell Owens' 'DWTS' Moves Are Making Me Horny Again, Says Lisa Lampanelli

Terrell Owens 'DWTS' Moves Are Making Me Horny ... Says Lisa Lampanelli

EXCLUSIVE

Terrell Owens ain't winning over the "Dancing with the Stars" judges ... but he's got the horny women of America on his side -- so says Lisa Lampanelli.

Lampanelli's a huge 'DWTS' fan -- so when we got the raunchy comic out in NYC, we asked her who she likes on the new season.

"This T.O. -- he keeps taking his shirt off, he has Lisa Lampanelli's vote!"

Lampanelli told TMZ Sports she ain't horndoggin' like she used to ... but says Terrell's signature 6-pack has her seriously thinking about goin' back to her old bro-bangin' ways.

Watch your back, T.O.