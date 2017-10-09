Astros' Josh Reddick Busts Out American Flag Speedo ... Locker Room Turn-Up

Astros' Josh Reddick Busts Out American Flag Speedo After Clinching ALCS Berth

Another huge win for the Houston Astros, another chance for Josh Reddick to pay tribute to Old Glory on his crotch.

Reddick rocked his legendary American flag skivvies (again) for the Astros' post-game turn-up after eliminating the Red Sox in the ALDS on Monday ... bustin' out the Red, White & Blue for some champagne showers.

Everyone from Justin Verlander to Dallas Keuchel celebrated the 5-4 comeback win to close out the series ... but (thankfully) no one else stripped to their stars and stripes.