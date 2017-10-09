TMZ

10/9/2017 5:46 AM PDT

Raiders' Donald Penn Cusses Out Fan, 'I Do Block, Bitch'

Oakland Raiders lineman Donald Penn went off on a Raiders fan outside the stadium in Oakland on Sunday -- screaming at the guy, "I do block, bitch" ... and even dropping an n-bomb. 

It all went down after the Raiders lost to the Ravens -- Penn gets out of his car and says to a man wearing a Raiders shirt, "All that f**king talk, you ain't gonna do shit n***a."

He went on, "I do block, bitch. Be a f**king fan."

Penn then grabbed a security guard and told him to tend to the fans.

After the incident, Penn went to Twitter and wrote, "He threw a bottle at my car but I should of stayed in the car."

He added, "He was tryna get me to react so he could sue me glad I took a sec 2 think."

