Michael Irvin: I'd LOVE to See Justin Timberlake at the Super Bowl ... Without Janet Jackson

Michael Irvin is PUMPED over Justin Timberlake ﻿potentially doing the Super Bowl LII halftime show ... as long as his nipplegate partner stays at home.

Irvin says he was blown away by JT's set at Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame party this year ... and thinks he'd be the perfect pickup for the Big Game.

"It was incredible, man. He did a hell of a job, A HELL OF A JOB," Mike told TMZ Sports.

But when we floated the idea of Janet Jackson joining Justin on stage, you could tell the Cowboys legend wasn't a fan -- "I don't think so."

FYI, Janet was still on the SB blacklist last we checked ... but it seems like JT's in the clear even though he's the one who, well ... ya know.

The real question -- is Irvin down with 'NSYNC?