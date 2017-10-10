Common Says Jerry Jones Has 'Slave Owner Mentality' with Threat to Bench Players

Common Jerry Jones Has 'Slave Owner Mentality' ... with Benching Threat

Common believes Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is exhibiting a "slave owner mentality" by saying he'd bench any player who "disrespects the flag" ... making HIM the unpatriotic one.

"It’s an owner mentality," Common tells TMZ Sports ... "like a slave owner mentality, to be honest. Like, 'You gonna do what I say on this.'"

"Other people choosing to put their hands over their heart. What makes that gesture better than somebody else who might be praying during the national anthem?"

"Or if somebody says, 'I'm kneeling for what I believe in,' ... then they should be able to do that because that's what this country is about."