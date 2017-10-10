Pittsburgh Penguins Hit Oval Office 'No Politics' Visit w/ POTUS?

Pittsburgh Penguins Hit the White House for 'No Politics' Visit with Trump (LIVE STREAM)

The Pittsburgh Penguins are popping by the White House today to celebrate their latest Stanley Cup title ... in what they hope will be a politics-free visit with Donald Trump﻿.﻿

“From my side of things, there’s absolutely no politics involved,” Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said on Monday. “Hopefully it stays that way."

The team echoed Sid's sentiment when they accepted Trump's invite last month.

Hard to say if that's how it'll go down, though ... considering POTUS' beefs with the NFL's national anthem protesters and Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors.

The ceremony's scheduled to start around 12 PM PT.