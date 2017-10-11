Las Vegas Shooting Victim Sues Stephen Paddock Estate, Live Nation and MGM

Las Vegas Shooting Victim Sues Stephen Paddock Estate ... Live Nation, MGM Too

One of the Las Vegas shooting victims has filed the first lawsuit against Stephen Paddock's estate along with MGM Resorts and Live Nation, claiming they're all to blame for her life-threatening injuries.

Paige Gasper, a 21-year-old from CA, filed the suit in Clark County, Nevada ... and in the docs she says the venue and promoter are just as responsible as Paddock because they failed to properly protect concertgoers from mortal danger.

Gasper says she was struck by a bullet that entered her right underarm, cut across her right breast, shattered her ribs and lacerated her liver before exiting her body. She says the bullet incapacitated her, and fleeing concertgoers ended up trampling her, which she partly blames on Live Nation for having an inadequate exit plan.

A Good Samaritan eventually picked her up and put her on a flatbed truck with other victims, and they were raced to a hospital. Gasper is also suing the manufacturers of bump stocks, which helped turn Paddock's semi-automatic rifle into a near fully-automatic weapon.

We've reached out to MGM and Live Nation, so far no word back.