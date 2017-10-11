Jean-Claude Van Damme Geriatric & Jacked ... with UFC's Bruce Buffer

Jean-Claude Van Damme & UFC's Bruce Buffer Get Jacked at Gold's Gym

Here's Jean-Claude Van Damme and UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer proving 60 is really the new 30 -- lookin' absolutely JACKED at a workout sesh.

The pic comes to us courtesy of Buffer ... who says he was droppin' sweat with his old buddy JCVD at a Gold's Gym.

Pretty crazy -- Buff actually looks BIGGER than Jean-Claude ... though the movie star gets props for his ripped-up arm. Bottom line -- both are in insanely good shape.

Probably helps that JCVD's still kickin' ass in "Kickboxer" reboots ... almost 3 decades after the original!