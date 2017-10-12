Rose McGowan I'm Slaying Jeff Bezos Now ... You Knew About Weinstein!!

Rose McGowan Back On Twitter and Ripping into Amazon's Jeff Bezos

Breaking News

Rose McGowan is wasting no time -- shortly after getting back on Twitter she launched an attack on Jeff Bezos and Amazon Studios ... but it's still all about Harvey Weinstein.

Rose posted a pic of a female samurai with the caption "it's on" ... then lit into Bezos over a blown script deal and Weinstein. Rose claims she told the head of Amazon Studios Weinstein had sexually assaulted her.

1) @jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

She also hints Bezos and Amazon were going to sell her script to The Weinstein Co. -- or as she put it ... "a Weinstein bailout" -- which would clearly piss her off.

There's a lot more, but Rose's bottom-line is she wants Bezos to "stop funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers."

5) @jeffbezos Be the change you want to see in the world. Stand with truth. #ROSEARMY #Amazon — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

As we reported, Twitter blocked Rose's account after she posted someone's phone number ... but she's not backing down from her public attacks on Hollywood power players.

We've reached out to Amazon ... no word back yet.