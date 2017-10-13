TMZ

G-Eazy Hey Eminem, I'm With Kap Too!!!

10/13/2017 2:17 PM PDT

G-Eazy: Hey Eminem, I'm With Kaepernick Too!!

Colin Kaepernick is having a great week with white rappers, 'cause days after Eminem pledged allegiance to the embattled QB, hip-hop star G-Eazy has followed suit.

The "Me, Myself & I" rapper posed for a photo with the QB while proudly displaying an "I'm With Kap" shirt -- and sent a message to Colin saying, "Thank you for bringing awareness and attention to injustices that are happening all over our country and the world."

He added, "Thank you for sparking a movement that's creating a desperately needed dialogue about these issues."

Eazy ended with a POTUS diss -- "F*ck Donald Trump straight up."

