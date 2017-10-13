Kroy Biermann to Ezekiel Elliott: Wanna Help Your Team? 'Don't Do Dumb Sh*t'

TMZ

Kroy Biermann Advice to Ezekiel Elliott: 'Don't Do Dumb Sh*t'

10/13/2017 12:30 AM PDT

If Ezekiel Elliott really wants to help the Dallas Cowboys, he'd abide by one simple rule -- "Don't do dumb sh*t."

That's the advice NFL linebacker Kroy Biermann had for Elliott when we told him all about the RB's suspension going back into effect on Thursday. 

Biermann doesn't think the 6-game ban will kill the Cowboys -- but it definitely doesn't help. 

The bigger issue for Kroy ... Zeke needs to make better life choices -- and he gives him a step-by-step guide on how to stop screwing up off the field. 

