Panthers Stadium Fight: Victim Files Police Report

The victim in the Carolina Panthers stadium attack filed a police report -- claiming he only suffered "minor injuries" after getting socked in the face during "Thursday Night Football."

TMZ Sports has obtained the report which describes the victim as a 62-year-old man -- who claims he was assaulted at 11 PM.

The victim was treated by a medic at the scene.

The attacker's name is not listed on the report as the victim told police he didn't know the man before the incident. The Panthers say they have positively ID'd him and are working with police.

The investigation is listed as "open."