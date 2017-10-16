Elvis Presley's Co. Sued Screw Heartbreak ... You Run a Lung Disease Hotel!!!

Elvis Presley's Company Sued by Hotel Guest Who Contracted Lung Disease from the Water

Elvis Presley Enterprises runs a disease-infested hotel where the water is full of bacteria infiltrating guests' lungs ... according to a new lawsuit.

The company that runs all things Elvis has just been sued by Jennifer Walker, who says she stayed at the Guest House at Graceland this summer -- and contracted Legionnaires' disease during the vacay.

Walker says she spent a lot of time at the hotel pool and hot tub and started suffering symptoms of the chronic lung affliction -- such as coughing, difficulty breathing and loss of appetite -- and was diagnosed with Legionnaires' later that same month.

According to the suit, a county health department investigation of the hotel -- which is right next to Graceland -- found the sprinkler system tested positive for Legionnella bacteria.

There have been other deaths allegedly tied to an outbreak at the hotel, and EPE is already facing a wrongful death lawsuit.

Walker is suing for negligence and wants an unspecified amount in damages. To be clear, she is not suing Elvis' estate or the actual Graceland property.