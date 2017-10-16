Gerard Butler No Calm Before 'Geostorm' Hospitalized After Chopper Crash

Gerard Butler Hospitalized After Motorcycle Accident

Gerard Butler was hospitalized after he says he got run off the road and took a bad spill on his bike.

Sources close to Butler tell TMZ ... he was riding his motorcycle in L.A. when he got cut off by a car, causing him to crash. Someone called 911, paramedics came and took Gerard to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Lucky for him ... no broken bones ... just cuts and bruises.

Lucky for Gerard he's not laid up. His climate change disaster flick, "Geostorm," comes out next week, and he's able to promote it like usual, despite being a little banged up.