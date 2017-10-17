Farrah Abraham Rearing For Another Close-Up For Halloween

Farrah Abraham Performing Anal For Porn Site For Halloween

Most people tend to use the front door when it comes to tricks or treats on Halloween, but Farrah Abraham's going around the back.

Farrah's signed on for another live porn show for CamSoda the day before Halloween but with a literal twist ... she'll be performing anal ... with a toy.

Her last show was hugely successful, drawing 80,000 onlookers which caused the site to crash. CamSoda expects even more people to tune into Farrah's anal cam show on October 30 and says they'll be getting extra support to prevent the site from going down again.

It'll just be Farrah on the screen, no one else but the occasional toy. It's her way of promoting her new show on MTV, "Single AF."

Clever AF.