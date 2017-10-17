Jermichael Finley Packers Should Call Brett Favre ... Not Colin Kaepernick!

Jermichael Finley Says Packers Should Call Brett Favre, NOT Colin Kaepernick

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-Packers star Jermichael Finley says Colin Kaepernick is NOT the answer to the Green Bay Packers QB problem, but knows a guy who could be ... Brett Favre.

Finley used to be one of Aaron Rodgers' top targets ... so we got him to weigh in on who should take the job now that A-Rod might be (most likely is) done for the season.

Jermichael straight up blew up the Kaepernick option, saying there's no way it's possible, because cheesehead land is just too conservative to embrace the controversial QB.

"That would never happen in the state of Wisconsin," Finley told TMZ Sports.

But when we brought up Brett, Finley's eyes lit up, and he told us the 48-year-old gunslinger is actually the perfect guy to step in and steady the ship.

"He looks really good, he knows the playbook, he knows the city. I think Brett would be a better fit then Colin Kaepernick. Brett Farve is the best decision for the Packers."

FYI, we talked to Brett earlier this year, and he told us he definitely feels like he could still play, but has no interest in taking NFL hits again.