Kyrie Irving Watch Your Back In Cleveland ... Says Bone Thugs Rapper

Kyrie Irving Better Watch His Back in Cleveland, Says Bone Thugs Rapper

EXCLUSIVE

Kyrie Irving could have some serious issues when he returns to Ohio ... so says Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's Wish Bone, who thinks Irving's DEAD WRONG to say Cleveland's not a sports city.

ICYMI -- K.I. struck a chord with Cavs fans for saying he was finally playing in a "a real, live sports city" after his trade to Boston ... which was taken as throwing shade at his old city.

Wish Bone -- a huge Cavs supporter from Cleveland -- says Irving's no longer welcome in northeast Ohio ... and hints he'll have to keep his head on a swivel if he tries to walk the streets of Cleveland again.

BTW ... the Cavs and Celtics kick off their season against each other Tuesday in Ohio, so things could get interesting.