Tapatio Sues Duuuuuuuude ... You Stole Nuestro Famoso Logo!!!

Tapatio Sues Over Iconic Mexican Cowboy Logo, Says Weed Guy Jacked It

EXCLUSIVE

Tapatio's turning up the heat and going after a guy who's trying to start a different kind of blaze ... while allegedly ripping off the company's iconic sombrero-wearing mascot.

Tapatio -- arguably the most famous hot sauce in America -- is suing the guy behind the marijuana-infused "Trapatio" hot sauce claiming that product's using an eerily similar logo.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Tapatio says its famous "charro" -- or Mexican cowboy -- logo belongs to them and "Trapatio" is marketing itself with a similar name and an almost identical man in a sombrero, yellow jacket and red tie. Not to mention jacking their font.

Tapatio thinks the similarities will make loyal customers think it's in bed with the pot sauce ... which comes fully loaded with 400 mg of THC. The OG sauce's lawsuit is pretty blunt -- quit duping us, and fork over the profits "Trapatio" has already made.