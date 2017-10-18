Bulls' Bobby Portis Suspended 8 Games for Punching Teammate Nikola Mirotic

Breaking News
Bobby Portis is paying the price for his brutal punch on Bulls teammate Nikola Mirotic ... as the team has slapped him with an 8-game ban.
Portis laid out Mirotic at practice on Tuesday ... sending him to the hospital with a fractured jaw and a concussion.
Nikola was discharged from the hospital later that day, but will likely need surgery -- forcing him to sit out at least a few weeks.
The incident went down after the Bulls forwards got into it with trash-talk and shoving. Multiple reports claim Mirotic was the aggressor -- repeatedly charging at Bobby before being put down.
Which is probably why Portis only got 8 games. Could've been a lot worse.