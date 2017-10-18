John Legend Expel Harvey Weinstein from Hollywood

John Legend says Harvey Weinstein Shouldn't Be Working in Hollywood

EXCLUSIVE

John Legend all but says with great power comes great responsibility ... and that's why Harvey Weinstein's ass should be banished from Hollywood -- he simply can't be trusted.

We got the singer at LAX Tuesday and he had a strong take on Harvey resigning from The Weinstein Co. Board of Directors. John says if anyone in Harvey's position abuses their power, they need to hit the road -- and men need to listen when women speak out.

We also ask John about his vineyard and if it's safe from the ravaging fires -- but it's clear John thinks there are more pressing issues.