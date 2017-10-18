The Tragically Hip Singer Gord Downie Dead At 53 From Brain Cancer

The Tragically Hip's frontman Gord Downie lost his battle with brain cancer Tuesday night.
Gord was diagnosed with incurable glioblastoma after suffering a seizure in December of 2015. Instead of calling it quits, Gord and the rest of Tragically Hip announced they'd be doing a final 15-date tour the following summer and played their final gig in Kingston, Ontario on Aug. 20, 2016.
The band produced 14 albums, 9 of which went to #1.
He continued to release solo albums until his death. His last album, the 23-song double album, "Introduce Yerself," will be released later this month.
The Band said this ... "Gord knew this day was coming – his response was to spend this precious time as he always had – making music, making memories and expressing deep gratitude to his family and friends for a life well lived, often sealing it with a kiss… on the lips."
Gord was 53.