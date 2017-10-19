Ellen DeGeneres I Got A New Beach House For $18.6M And It's Not In Malibu!

Ellen DeGeneres Buys New Beach House for $18.6 Million

EXCLUSIVE

Ellen DeGeneres just plunked down $18.6 million for a home away from home, but not that far.

Ellen's snagged a 5 bedroom, 6.5 bath beachfront home in Carpinteria, a quaint coastal community between L.A. and Santa Barbara. BTW, she's trying to unload her amazing 17-acre compound near Santa Barbara for $45 mil.

The new house is just a hair under 6,000 square feet and right on the sand. The cedar-shingled crib has a clay tennis court, plunge pool and a guesthouse.

Carpenteria is the less flashy version of Malibu. What you don't get ... Matthew McConaughey or Orlando Bloom flexing on the beach.

The realtors who made it happen ... Marsha Kotlyar, Michele White and Kathleen Winter of MK Properties.